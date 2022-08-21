Srinagar hosts Kashmir Road MTB Championship

Srinagar: The old city of Srinagar on Sunday hosted major cycling with the 2nd Kashmir Road MTB Championship held from Jamia Masjid Nowhatta to Nigeen.

The event conducted by NITians' Career Institute witnessed the participation of around 120 cyclists. The event was flagged off from Jamia Masjid by Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir who is also a known sports enthusiast Mahmood Ahmad Shah.

The competition was held in the Senior, Junior and Veteran categories in the male section. After passing via Hawal, Lal Bazaar race culminated at Nigeen.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at Water Sports Centre Nigeen in which Director Tourism Kashmir Dr GN Itoo was the chief guest.

In the veteran category, Faheem Ahmed finished first while Dr Tariq Ahmed and Muzaffer Urfi bagged second and third positions respectively.