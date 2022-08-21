Srinagar hosts Kashmir Road MTB Championship

Srinagar: The old city of Srinagar on Sunday hosted major cycling with the 2nd Kashmir Road MTB Championship held from Jamia Masjid Nowhatta to Nigeen.
The event conducted by NITians' Career Institute witnessed the participation of around 120 cyclists. The event was flagged off from Jamia Masjid by Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir who is also a known sports enthusiast Mahmood Ahmad Shah.
The competition was held in the Senior, Junior and Veteran categories in the male section. After passing via Hawal, Lal Bazaar race culminated at Nigeen.
The prize distribution ceremony was held at Water Sports Centre Nigeen in which Director Tourism Kashmir Dr GN Itoo was the chief guest.
In the veteran category, Faheem Ahmed finished first while Dr Tariq Ahmed and Muzaffer Urfi bagged second and third positions respectively.
In the senior category, Mohammad Akber Khan finished first while Waheed and Shabir Dar bagged first and second positions respectively. In the junior category, Arfat Sofi, Farhan Tariq and Mohammad Dayib bagged the first three positions respectively.
Director Tourism Dr GN Itoo termed the event a great initiative which is the first of its kind in the Old City of Srinagar.
"I am happy to see such an event being held in Old City. There is a need for more such events to be held in the Downtown area and the Tourism department would be fully supportive of such initiatives," Director Tourism said.
Sheikh Mubashir, Director NITians' Career Institute thanked all the participants and guests for making the event a grand one. He assured full support of the Institute and highlighted the role of Co-Curricular activities in curbing immoral activities and the drug menace.