SSP Budgam receives International Wushu medalists at Sgr Airport

Srinagar: SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Khan accorded a warm reception to Ansa Hassan Chishtiand Ayeera Hassan Chishti at Srinagar Airport.

As per the statement, the duo today returned from Georgia after competing in an International Washu Championship. The championship was held between August 2 to 7, in Batumi city of Georgia. While Ayeera won gold, Ansa finished with Silver in the 56 Kg weight category. Bouquets were presented by SSP Budgam to both on their arrival.