Suhail wins Islamia College road race

Srinagar: Suhail Nisar Shah emerged out as a winner in the annual road race conducted by Islamia College of Science and Commerce Hawal on Wednesday.
The annual run was held from Nishar garden to Duck Park Foreshore road and in it, around 51 students of the college participated.
The run was flagged off by Principal Islamia College of Science and Commerce Prof Sheikh Ajaz Bashir.
Suhail Nisar Shah of MBA 3rd Sem emerged put as the winner while Sajad Hussain of B.SC 6th Sem finished second. Muzammil Hilal of B. Sc 2nd Sem. finished third.
Muhammad Shafi Bhat of B. Com 6th Sem finished 4th and Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi of B. Com (Hons) 4th Sem finished.
The first five position holders were given the winning trophies and presented the medallion by the Principal of the College.