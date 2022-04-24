Super-24 Knockout Tourney | Hajin-XI beat Bradman-XI Sopore

Srinagar: Hajin-XI booked a place in the final of the Super 24 Knockout cricket tournament defeating Bradman-XI Sopore in the semifinal played at Panjipora Cricket Ground, Baramulla on Saturday.

In the match, Hajin XI beat Bradman XI by two wickets. Batting first, Bradman XI got all out for 134 runs total in the allotted 20 overs.