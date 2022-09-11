Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | J&K to start its campaign against Meghalaya

Srinagar: The J&K senior cricket team will begin its season opener by competing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, which begins on October 12.

The first game of the tournament for J&K will take place at Mohali against Meghalaya.

The J&K team will play all of its group games in Mohali and has been placed in Elite Group C.

Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Services are among the other teams in the group.