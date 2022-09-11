Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | J&K to start its campaign against Meghalaya

Srinagar: The J&K senior cricket team will begin its season opener by competing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, which begins on October 12.
The first game of the tournament for J&K will take place at Mohali against Meghalaya.
The J&K team will play all of its group games in Mohali and has been placed in Elite Group C.
Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Services are among the other teams in the group.
On October 11, Meghalaya would be the opponent in J&K's first game, while on October 12, Arunachal Pradesh would be the opponent in J&K's second game.
J&K would be playing its third match on October 14 against Maharashtra while as in the fifth match of the group is scheduled to clash against Karnataka on October 16.
On October 18, J&K would be playing its fifth match against Haryana while in the sixth match on October 20 would be taking on Kerala. In its last group match on October 22, J&K is scheduled to clash against Services.
J&K Cricket Association is yet to start preparations for the event and players have only taken part in One-Day and Multi-day formats this season.