T-10 Cricket tournament concludes at Kulgam

Kulgam: The Kulgam T-10 Knock-out Cricket tournament organised by District Administration Kulgam in collaboration with District Information Centre Kulgam and District Youth Services and Sports Department Kulgam concluded today at Sports Stadium, Kulgam.
The final match of the tournament was played between Higher Secondary School Yaripora and Higher Secondary School Bugam.
Higher Secondary School Yaripora lifted the title trophy of T-10 by defeating Higher Secondary School Bugam .
DC Kulgam Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat was the chief guest on the occasion. He later felicitated the players and also presented trophies to the winner and runner up teams.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that District Administration has always been at the forefront in providing a platform to youth and guiding them in following their goals by organizing different events across the district.
He added that the district administration is committed to providing a platform and ample facilities to youth so that they can exhibit their talent and potential in multifarious sports activities.