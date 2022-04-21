Teammates hail Pollard’s contributions to world cricket

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar termed the West Indian cricketer as a fighter and challenger with a terrific attitude on the field.

"A fighter and a challenger with a terrific attitude on the field! Congratulations Polly!!," he wrote on Twitter.

One of the most destructive batters in his days, Yuvraj Singh, who shares six sixes record with Pollard said, "Congratulations on a splendid career big fella! My partner in the six-sixes club, a fierce competitor who let his game do the talking! Enjoyed sharing the dressing room with you. Lots of love and good wishes to you and your family for your second innings! @KieronPollard55."

Former Sri Lanka pacer and Rajasthan Royals' bowling coach LasithMalinga too thanked Pollard, saying there is more international cricket left in the big hitter batter.