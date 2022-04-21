Teammates hail Pollard’s contributions to world cricket

Mumbai: Many contemporary cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar hailed the West Indies player Kieron Pollard for his contribution to world cricket.
In a 15-year-long illustrious career, Pollard represented West Indies in 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is, amassing 4275 runs across formats and picking 97 wickets. Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.
Pollard walks away as one of the most significant influencers of modern-day cricket -- no other West Indies men's cricketer has played more T20I matches than him and smashed the second-most sixes (234) in international cricket, only behind Chris Gayle's 553.
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar termed the West Indian cricketer as a fighter and challenger with a terrific attitude on the field.
"A fighter and a challenger with a terrific attitude on the field! Congratulations Polly!!," he wrote on Twitter.
One of the most destructive batters in his days, Yuvraj Singh, who shares six sixes record with Pollard said, "Congratulations on a splendid career big fella! My partner in the six-sixes club, a fierce competitor who let his game do the talking! Enjoyed sharing the dressing room with you. Lots of love and good wishes to you and your family for your second innings! @KieronPollard55."
Former Sri Lanka pacer and Rajasthan Royals' bowling coach LasithMalinga too thanked Pollard, saying there is more international cricket left in the big hitter batter.
"Wishing you all the best for the next chapter in your life @KieronPollard55 , I think there's more International Cricket left in him but we should respect his decision. Thanks for the entertainment big man," he wrote on Twitter.
India pacer JaspritBumrah, who shares dressing room with Pollard in Mumbai Indians, said, "A power-hitting maestro, a solid team man and a great friend. Congratulations on an impressive international career Polly, you're a legend! All the very best for everything to come. @KieronPollard55."