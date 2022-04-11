To work with cricket legends is dream come true: Dr Suhail

Dr Suhail said that it is dream come true for him to get a chance to work with legends like Younis and Gul.

"I am delighted and it is dream come true for me to be working alongside legends like Younis Khan and Umar Gul. They are well known in cricket circles and to be their professional teammate is something that I will cherish for my whole life," Dr Suhail said.

"Despite being legends and having played for all these years, all over the World, both are down to earth and humble in nature. They both are ready to go mates and mingle easily with everyone. We are having a good time together and each member of the team is loving their presence," Suhail said.