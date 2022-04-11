To work with cricket legends is dream come true: Dr Suhail

Srinagar: Well known sports physiotherapist of Kashmir, Dr Suhail Mir has said that it is dream come true for him to work alongside legends like Younis Khan and Umar Gul during the Afghanistan Cricket team camp in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Suhail who recently joined Afghanistan National cricket team as a Physiotherapist in the camp being held in Abu Dhabi has been working alongside former Pakistan cricket greats Younis Khan and Umar Gul who both are working with the team as consultants during the camp.
Dr Suhail said that it is dream come true for him to get a chance to work with legends like Younis and Gul.
"I am delighted and it is dream come true for me to be working alongside legends like Younis Khan and Umar Gul. They are well known in cricket circles and to be their professional teammate is something that I will cherish for my whole life," Dr Suhail said.
"Despite being legends and having played for all these years, all over the World, both are down to earth and humble in nature. They both are ready to go mates and mingle easily with everyone. We are having a good time together and each member of the team is loving their presence," Suhail said.
About his work and involvement with the team, he said, " The players are giving out their best during the training. Despite Ramdhan and everyone fasting, they give their hundred percent in order to get ready for the upcoming events".
Suhail said that apart from regular monitoring of the players, he has been doing Musculoskeletal Screening as well.
"Musculoskeletal Screening Y-Balance and standard series of MSK tests are done. Injury predictor for lower extremity to check the status, minimize the risk of future injuries, lengthen and save the career of a player. These are the part of the physiotherapy process and I am also using needle technique at times," he said.
Suhail has worked as a sports physio for the last many years and has served in various teams including the J&K cricket team. He was recently associated with the Arunachal Pradesh cricket team and has also worked with well-known cricketers over the years.