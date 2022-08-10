Top J&K cricketers to compete in 3-day match

The final will be a three-day event, and JKCA officials claim that this will be the first time a domestic three-day match will ever be played in J&K.

"It is a historic beginning as it will be the first time ever that JKCA would be holding a three-day format match in J&K for its own cricketers," said JKCA Incharge Srinagar Majid Dar.

Majid who is himself a former Ranji Trophy cricketer said that JKCA used to conduct two-day format events but never a 3-day match for its players.

"I have played cricket for around three decades and JKCA used to conduct only 2-day matches. The final of the tournament is this time going to be a 3-day match. It will be a new experience for our players to play the final of the event in this format," Majid said.

The JKCA official said that the idea behind conducting a long-format tournament is to develop quality cricketers.

"We didn't have quality wicket, as well as quality cricket events being held in J&K. Apart from JKCA events nowhere in J&K, are being played on quality turf wicket on the longer format. The lack of quality wickets and competition has degraded the quality of our cricketers," he said.