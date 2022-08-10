Top J&K cricketers to compete in 3-day match

Srinagar: The first-of-its-kind 3-day tournament will pit elite J&K cricketers against one another on August 16 at the SK Cricket Stadium Sonwar.
The J&K Cricket Association's multi-day tournament with league matches being played simultaneously at several locations in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir has concluded. The Under-23 and Senior Cricketers in each province were split into five teams and competed against one another in two-day matches.
Top cricketers from J&K participated in the matches, including Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, and Parvez Rasool. Following the conclusion of the league round, two teams have been formed that will face off in the championship game. Each squad is made up of 15 elite athletes who were chosen based on their league performances.
The final will be a three-day event, and JKCA officials claim that this will be the first time a domestic three-day match will ever be played in J&K.
"It is a historic beginning as it will be the first time ever that JKCA would be holding a three-day format match in J&K for its own cricketers," said JKCA Incharge Srinagar Majid Dar.
Majid who is himself a former Ranji Trophy cricketer said that JKCA used to conduct two-day format events but never a 3-day match for its players.
"I have played cricket for around three decades and JKCA used to conduct only 2-day matches. The final of the tournament is this time going to be a 3-day match. It will be a new experience for our players to play the final of the event in this format," Majid said.
The JKCA official said that the idea behind conducting a long-format tournament is to develop quality cricketers.
"We didn't have quality wicket, as well as quality cricket events being held in J&K. Apart from JKCA events nowhere in J&K, are being played on quality turf wicket on the longer format. The lack of quality wickets and competition has degraded the quality of our cricketers," he said.
"To give our youngsters a chance to play top-level cricket along with top players was the idea behind conducting this event. In this event, some of the unknown faces were seen playing alongside the likes of Umran Malik, and Abdul Samad," he said.
Dar said that the final would be played from August 16 to 18 in Srinagar.
"Each team will be comprised of 15 players and the final would be played in Srinagar. The Jammu side will also include our top International star, Umran Malik. The pacer would be playing first time in Kashmir," Dar said.