‘Tourism Department working hard to make J&K golf capital of country’

Srinagar: To further promote the golfing circuit in Jammu and Kashmir; a golf tournament is being organized here in which for the first time golfers from extreme South India are playing.

Beginning tomorrow, the tournament is going to see participation of 88 golfers from the Addicts Golfing Society of Southern India besides their local counterparts.

The Addicts Golfing Society of Southern India is one of the country's old golf clubs established in 1940s and presently it has a membership of 1300 drawn from all walks of life.

The Golf tournament is being played at Royal Springs Golf Course, Srinagar and Lidder Valley Golf Course, Pahalgam from July 5.