Tourism Deptt organises all women bike rally

Around 47 women bikers participated in the bike rally including 3 police personnel, which covered tourist destinations Surinsar, Mansar and Manwal. Deputy Mayor JMC, while addressing the media said that “Today our daughters are not less than anyone. They are excellent in every field”. She was overwhelmed to see young women gearing on their bikes and congratulated the department for such endeavors.

The Director Tourism, Jammu informed that it is not just a bike rally they are organizing on International Women’s Day, but it is in fact a message that women can do everything. “They can be everything that they want to be and do anything that they want to do” he further added.