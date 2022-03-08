Tourism Deptt organises all women bike rally

Jammu: To celebrate International Women’s Day, an all women bike rally was organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with Mission Shakti J&K and Biker Brotherhood motorcycle club.
The Bike rally started from Padam Shri Padma Sachdev PG College of Women, Gandhi Nagar, and was flagged off by Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor Jammu and Prof. Sangita Nagari, Principal Padam Shri Padma Sachdev PG College of Women, in presence of Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism Jammu, Nuzhat Gul , Secretary, J&K Sports Council and Naresh Kumar, Deputy Director Tourism.
Around 47 women bikers participated in the bike rally including 3 police personnel, which covered tourist destinations Surinsar, Mansar and Manwal. Deputy Mayor JMC, while addressing the media said that “Today our daughters are not less than anyone. They are excellent in every field”. She was overwhelmed to see young women gearing on their bikes and congratulated the department for such endeavors.
The Director Tourism, Jammu informed that it is not just a bike rally they are organizing on International Women’s Day, but it is in fact a message that women can do everything. “They can be everything that they want to be and do anything that they want to do” he further added.
The women bikers were received at Mansar by Sunita Devi, Sarpanch Mansar and Gurwinder Jeet Singh, CEO Surinsar Mansar Development Authority. The CEO SMDA said that “The ultimate aim of this rally is to empower women to go to tourist destinations even as solo travelers and also inspire them to become agents of change”.