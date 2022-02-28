Sports
Trekking expedition held in north Kashmir
Sopore: To create awareness to save forests, Mountain Warriors Trekking and Hiking Club in collaboration with J&K Forest department Zone North Kashmir Circle organized one night and two days Snow trekking expedition from Shaldajan Nowshera Boniyar Baramulla to Choorkudh on February 26 and 27.
The trekking expedition witnessed the participation of 20 trekkers from North Kashmir. During the trek, trekkers witnessed hot sunny days and 11 feet of snow on top of Choorkudh Meadow.
According to the club statement, the main theme of this trekking expedition was to create awareness to save Forests and preserve green gold, and promote eco-tourism in north Kashmir.