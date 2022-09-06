Tyndale Biscoe Invitational Football tournament kicks off

Srinagar: The Tyndale Biscoe Invitational Football Tournament began today at the Sheikh-Bagh Campus.
According to the statement, 14 teams from various Valley schools are competing in this competition honouring Canon Cecil Earle Tyndale-Biscoe, who introduced the game of football to Kashmir.
Today was the opening ceremony. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, the Chief Secretary, was the event’s Chief Guest. Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Tourism/Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, was the guest of honour.
The Chief Guest appreciated the event as sports play a crucial role in every student’s growth and development.
Director TBMS, Parwez Samuel Kaul in his address spoke about various activities conducted by the school.
Green Valley Educational Institute defeated G.D. Goenka in the first match of the tournament, winning 2-0. Burn Hall School defeated Tyndale-Biscoe School (Team B) 4-0 in the second match. Match 3 concluded 1-1 at full-time between Iqbal Memorial Institute and JK Public School. JK public school prevailed in a penalty shootout, 4-3.