Tyndale Biscoe Invitational Football tournament kicks off

Srinagar: The Tyndale Biscoe Invitational Football Tournament began today at the Sheikh-Bagh Campus.

According to the statement, 14 teams from various Valley schools are competing in this competition honouring Canon Cecil Earle Tyndale-Biscoe, who introduced the game of football to Kashmir.

Today was the opening ceremony. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, the Chief Secretary, was the event’s Chief Guest. Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Tourism/Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, was the guest of honour.