Tyndale Biscoe School holds Cross Country Run for boys

Srinagar: The management of the Tyndale-Biscoe School and the Kashmir Valley School on Saturday organised its annual Cross Country (CC) Run for the boys. Approximately 2500 students participated in the run.
The event was flagged off by the SSP Traffic Muzaffar Ahmad Shah. The boys started the CC Run from the main school campus at 5300ft and ran to an elevation of 6077ft at the Shankaracharya Hill top and then back to school covering approximately 15 Kilometers.
The junior department students ran up to Zero Bridge, middle department students ran halfway up the hill while the senior students and 10+2 students went to the temple top.
“There was a feeling of euphoria among the students when the run commenced,” the school handout reads.
The students were seen running from the bund of the river Jhelum, via Church Lane, past the UNO crossing and up the Shankaracharya Hill. “There was a spectacular display of house uniforms worn by the students that attracted the attention of every onlooker,” it reads.
“Post Covid lockdowns had kept the children indoors for two years. Reopening of schools and commencing of extra-curricular activities has brought a new hope to all the stakeholders,” the handout reads.
Many Ex-Biscoe boys also participated in the run to relive the nostalgic memories of their school days, the school handout reads.
“We are thankful to the district administration, education department, J&K Police, Traffic and health departments for their support in making the event successful,” the school handout reads.
The school has extended its gratitude to the army band that played some “delightful tunes” at the UNO crossing.