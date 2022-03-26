Tyndale Biscoe School holds Cross Country Run for boys

The junior department students ran up to Zero Bridge, middle department students ran halfway up the hill while the senior students and 10+2 students went to the temple top.

“There was a feeling of euphoria among the students when the run commenced,” the school handout reads.

The students were seen running from the bund of the river Jhelum, via Church Lane, past the UNO crossing and up the Shankaracharya Hill. “There was a spectacular display of house uniforms worn by the students that attracted the attention of every onlooker,” it reads.