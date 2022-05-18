U-17 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP | 40 girls participate in Kashmir province trials

Srinagar: The Kashmir province selection trials for the Under-17 Women’s National championship kicked off at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Tuesday.
The opening day of trials witnessed the participation of around 40 girls from various parts of Kashmir province.
The similar trials kicked off at GGM Science College ground on Monday.
The selected players will be undergoing a 21-day coaching camp at Srinagar prior to their departure to Assam. The Under-17 Women’s National championship is scheduled to be held in Guwahati, Assam from June 15.
The selection is being held by Intikhab Alam, Masood Maqbool and Nadiya Nighat.