U-19 Multi-Day Tourney | JKCA Kashmir-XI beat Jammu-XI to lift trophy

Wicketkeeper-batsman, Rydham Sharma top scored with 83 runs while Udhay Partap Singh contributed 27 runs to the total.

Akshit had made brilliant 97 runs on the second day of the match.

For JKCA Blue, medium pacer Arooj Parvez and left-arm spinner Ranjot Singh bagged four wickets each while Yasir Rasheed claimed two wickets.

In reply, JKCA Blue declared their second innings at 221 for the loss of four wickets and set a target of 300 for JKCA Red.

Momin Muzzaffar with 65 and Akash Ayoub with 52 runs were the main contributors.

For JKCA Red, Muhammad Naveed and Towheed Ahmad took two wickets each.