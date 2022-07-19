U-19 Multi-Day Tourney | JKCA Kashmir-XI beat Jammu-XI to lift trophy

Srinagar: Kashmir Province-XI (Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Blue) emerged winner by first innings lead against Jammu Province-XI (Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Red) to lift the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association U-19 Multi-Day Trophy at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar on Tuesday.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 214 for the loss of five wickets, JKCA Red managed to score 279 runs, conceding a vital first innings lead of 78 runs to JKCA Blue.
Wicketkeeper-batsman, Rydham Sharma top scored with 83 runs while Udhay Partap Singh contributed 27 runs to the total.
Akshit had made brilliant 97 runs on the second day of the match.
For JKCA Blue, medium pacer Arooj Parvez and left-arm spinner Ranjot Singh bagged four wickets each while Yasir Rasheed claimed two wickets.
In reply, JKCA Blue declared their second innings at 221 for the loss of four wickets and set a target of 300 for JKCA Red.
Momin Muzzaffar with 65 and Akash Ayoub with 52 runs were the main contributors.
For JKCA Red, Muhammad Naveed and Towheed Ahmad took two wickets each.
In their second innings, JKCA Red was 115 for the loss of three wickets in 15 overs at stumps.
Rydham Sharma with 50 and Arnav Gupta with 29 were the main scorers.
For JKCA Blue, Yasir Rasheed took all three wickets to fall.
Udhay Partap Singh was declared the best bowler of the tournament, Akshit Gandral the best batsman, Oman Fayaz the best all-rounder, Rydham Sharma the best wicketkeeper, and Muhammad Mousab the most promising player of the tournament.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz was the chief guest on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, he advised the young cricketers to work hard for making it to the international level.
He said that time was ripe to see JKCA producing more and more Umrans to excel on the national scene.
Sunil Sethi while presenting the brief report of Talent Hunt and this tournament said that the initiative had been a history creator and had enabled JKCA to unearth raw talent from far-off areas of J&K.