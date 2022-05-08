U-19 Talent Hunt trials conclude

Srinagar: Over 2000 Under-19 cricketers both boys and girls participated in the JKCA's Talent Hunt trials, which concluded at various venues across J&K on Sunday.
The Talent Hunt teams will be picking 90 probable in both boys and girls categories from each province of the J&K and Ladakh as well.
In total around 1108 boys and girls from Kashmir province and 1023 boys and girls from Jammu province took part in these first of its kind Talent hunt trials on all three days of the trials.
Now, the Talent Hunt trials for Under-23 boys will be held at various selected zones from tomorrow.