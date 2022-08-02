U-20 SAFF CUP | Syed Zahid selected to represent team India

Srinagar: Syed Zahid Bukhari, a student at Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam, has been selected for the India Under-20 football team for the SAFF Cup.
“It is heartening that Syed Zahid Bukhari from Delhi Public School Budgam was selected to the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF ) India squad after stellar performances in a series of tournaments,” DPS Budgam’s statement said.
The statement said that Zahid is a superb goalkeeper who has exhibited extraordinary talent in various district, state and National level tournaments.
It said that his brilliant play was partly responsible for DPS Budgam’s championship performance in the Chinar Cup football tournament held at DPS Srinagar.
“The School’s coaching staff trained him rigorously for the National Camp and supported his participation in various National level events. Zahid’s own hard work and dedication have paid off well.
After qualifying for the trials held for the Real Kashmir Tourney where he was selected for the U-15 team, he played some youth tournaments including the U-15 I league and U-18 I league and was sent for a one-week exposure trip’ to Dortmund Germany.
In 2019, he played for the senior side and was awarded man of the match against J&K Bank Football Club,” the statement said.
“The coaches were highly impressed with him and sent him for some more trials for the U-16 National side. While in the camp for around six months, Zahid played many matches, including some matches in Malaysia. In 2020, he signed his first professional contract with Indian Arrows which is a youth team of the AIFF(All India Football Federation) that plays in the I-league (1st division league of India). After playing five matches in 2020-21 and 13 in 2021- 22, he was called up for the U-20 India Squad which is going to participate in the SAFF Cup and AFC championship in August,” the statement further said.
The Pro VC DPS Budgam, Mumtazunnisa Soz has congratulated Zahid for being invited to join the National squad. She also appreciated the School’s Physical Education Department for its constant efforts to train student-athletes.
She said that Zahid has made not only his School but the entire Kashmir valley proud.