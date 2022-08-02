U-20 SAFF CUP | Syed Zahid selected to represent team India

Srinagar: Syed Zahid Bukhari, a student at Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam, has been selected for the India Under-20 football team for the SAFF Cup.

“It is heartening that Syed Zahid Bukhari from Delhi Public School Budgam was selected to the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF ) India squad after stellar performances in a series of tournaments,” DPS Budgam’s statement said.

The statement said that Zahid is a superb goalkeeper who has exhibited extraordinary talent in various district, state and National level tournaments.

It said that his brilliant play was partly responsible for DPS Budgam’s championship performance in the Chinar Cup football tournament held at DPS Srinagar.