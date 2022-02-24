UEFA to move Champions League final out of Russia

Washington: UEFA will no longer stage this season's Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia attacked Ukraine, The Associated Press has learned.
An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis and when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.
UEFA confirmed there is a meeting due at 0900 GMT on Friday.
Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee .... in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions, UEFA said in a statement.
The British government and fan groups had been asking UEFA to no longer play the game in St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
On this tragic day, our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine, our friends, colleagues, members, & their loved ones, the Fans Supporters Europe group tweeted Thursday. (AP)