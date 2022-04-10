Umran Malik bowls fastest ball in IPL history

Srinagar: The rising superstar of J&K, Umran Malik on Saturday delivered the fastest ball in IPL history while playing against Chennai Super Kings.
Umran who has been making waves across cricket with sheer pace and raw talent continued his upward journey by bowling the fastest ball in the tournament history.
The Hyderabad Sunrisers bowler bowled 153.1 km/hour on Saturday to set a new record.
Umran continuously crossed the 150 km/hour mark during his three-over spell. His fastest delivery came when Ambati Rayudu was on the strike. It hit Ambati’s pads and Umran appealed for the LBW.
Rayudu was taken aback by the pace and a thin inside edge saved him there. However, Umran, later on, went for a few boundaries– most of whom came off the edges– ending up with none for 29 in his 3 overs.
For this ball, Umran won the fastest ball of the match award for the third consecutive time. It was also the fastest ball of IPL 2022.
While Umran was continued by Sunrisers in the playing eleven, his teammate from Jammu Abdul Samad was dropped for the match.
Umran has been praised by one and all for his pace and athletic ability and experts have been calling for his inclusion in the Indian team and to be nurtured and guided properly.