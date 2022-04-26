Umran Malik continues to impress with his bowling in IPL

Srinagar: Having caught the attention of everyone in the Cricket World with his extreme pace, J&K pacer Umran Malik has registered a couple of records in IPL history apart from the speed.

The Jammu based pacer who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2022 has been one of the most talked-about players this season.

He has impressed everyone with his extreme pace and lately has now also caught the attention of everyone with his brilliant performance with the ball.