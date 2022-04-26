Umran Malik continues to impress with his bowling in IPL

Srinagar: Having caught the attention of everyone in the Cricket World with his extreme pace, J&K pacer Umran Malik has registered a couple of records in IPL history apart from the speed.
The Jammu based pacer who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2022 has been one of the most talked-about players this season.
He has impressed everyone with his extreme pace and lately has now also caught the attention of everyone with his brilliant performance with the ball.
While Umran Malik has already secured a couple of records in IPL history by bowling some record-breaking fast deliveries, he has also registered a couple of records in other areas.
Umran Malik has bowled joint-most dot balls in an inning during this IPL and joint second in the IPL tournament history.
That means, Umran Malik isn't only about pace and aggression but has got discipline as well.
After going for plenty of runs in his first couple of matches this season, Umran Malik bounced back strongly by giving out match-winning spells. He has been both economical as well as taking wickets lately. Malik has so far taken 10 wickets in the seven matches played this season.
Meanwhile, Umran Malik's father has revealed former team India captain MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have told Umran.
"MS Dhoni is a legend of the game. Virat Kohli is also a great cricketer. Umran met both of them. They have told Umran that he is the future of Indian cricket. When Umran called me to share this with me, he was extremely happy. He was elated after listening to those golden words from the two legends of the game," Umran Malik's father was quoted as saying by TimesofIndia.
Former Australia cricket legend Glenn McGrath talking about Umran Malik has said that the fact that Malik bowls yorker with such extreme pace makes him dangerous.
"If you have a bowler bowling at that pace, I am sure the selectors will be very interested in him and would love to have someone bowling at that pace for your country. It is about being able to bowl your three lengths, a good length ball, a good bouncer and a yorker. Bowling a yorker is a lot tougher and the fact that he is able to bowl one at that pace makes him very dangerous," McGrath said in an interview.