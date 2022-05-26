Umran Malik inaugurates JKCA’s U-19 tournament

Srinagar: Pace sensation Umran Malik who was recently selected for Team India inaugurated the JKCA Under-19 men’s one-day tournament at GGM Science Hostel Ground, Jammu on Wednesday.
Umran interacted with both the teams and also met the ground staff, to win hearts with his humble gesture.
He encouraged the young cricketers with motivating speech and asked them to work hard for excelling at the higher levels.
Umran has made it to the Team India T20 squad for South Africa series after impressing with his pace and aggression during the ongoing IPL 2022. In the IPL, Umran played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, the opening day of the Under-19/men’s tournament saw matches played in both the provinces of J&K.
JKCA A2, and A4 emerged winners in Jammu and B1, and B5 logged victories in Kashmir.
At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A2 defeated team A1 by 19 runs.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, A2 scored 209 runs. Arnav Gupta top scored with 43 runs, while Rohan Gill contributed 26 runs to the total. For team A1, Bhumesh took four wickets, while Piyush Sharma bagged two wickets.
In reply, team A1 managed to score 190 runs, and thus lost the match by 19 runs. Piyush Sharma scored 41 runs.
For JKCA team A2, Arnav and Shaurya Manhas took two wickets each.
At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, JKCA A4 defeated A5 by seven wickets.
Batting first, A5 scored 140 runs, with Akshit and Aditya Abrol contributing 55 and 26 runs respectively. For A4, Krishna and Udhay Pratap took three wickets each.
In reply, A4 chased the target easily by losing three wickets. Udhay Pratap top scored with 63 runs.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar Ground-A, JKCA B1 defeated B2 by a big margin of 135 runs.
Batting first, B1 scored a big total of runs 297 runs, losing five wickets in the process. Asrar Al-Malik showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up 97 runs, while Raja Rashid contributed 43 runs to the total. For B1, Faizan Nisar and Zahid Farooq took two wickets each.
In reply, JKCA B2 scored 162 runs. Aqib Shahzad top-scored with 67 runs while Adnan Tak contributed 49 runs to the total. For the bowling side, Janib Javid bagged three wickets, while Faizan Maqbool claimed two wickets.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium-B, JKCA A5 defeated A4 by five wickets.
Batting first, JKCA B4 scored 207 runs. Mohsin Maqbool with 56 and Moasib Mohd with 42 were the main scorers. For the bowling side, Arsalan Mujahid took three wickets, while Zahid Bin Hilal claimed two wickets.
In reply, JKCA A5 chased the target easily by losing five wickets. Basit Akbar with 73 and Mir Akeel with 47 were the main contributors. Shakir Zahoor and Ahmed Fayaz took two wickets each.