Umran Malik inaugurates JKCA’s U-19 tournament

Srinagar: Pace sensation Umran Malik who was recently selected for Team India inaugurated the JKCA Under-19 men’s one-day tournament at GGM Science Hostel Ground, Jammu on Wednesday.

Umran interacted with both the teams and also met the ground staff, to win hearts with his humble gesture.

He encouraged the young cricketers with motivating speech and asked them to work hard for excelling at the higher levels.

Umran has made it to the Team India T20 squad for South Africa series after impressing with his pace and aggression during the ongoing IPL 2022. In the IPL, Umran played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.