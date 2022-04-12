Umran Malik will play for India soon: Michael Vaughan

Srinagar: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has predicted that J&K’s tearaway pacer Umran Malik will soon be playing for India.

Vaughan who said this after another stellar display of pace bowling by the J&K youngster during the ongoing IPL 2022 also suggested Indian cricket board, BCCI to send Umran Malik to England for playing County Cricket.

“Umran Malik will play for India very soon...If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though,” Vaughan tweeted.