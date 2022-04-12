Umran Malik will play for India soon: Michael Vaughan

Srinagar: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has predicted that J&K’s tearaway pacer Umran Malik will soon be playing for India.
Vaughan who said this after another stellar display of pace bowling by the J&K youngster during the ongoing IPL 2022 also suggested Indian cricket board, BCCI to send Umran Malik to England for playing County Cricket.
“Umran Malik will play for India very soon...If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though,” Vaughan tweeted.
Umran who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL was at his usual pacy best on Monday against Gujarat Titans. He kept pace metre up and impressed again one and all with his raw talent.
Noted Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle while commenting about Umran Malik’s bowling during the match was full of praise.
“That over from Umran Malik had everything. Hit a top batsman on the grill, felt the power of the counter-attack and knocked over a T20 World Cup winner with sheer pace,” Harsha Bhogle said.
In the match, Umran Malik rattled Gujarat skipper and India all-rounder with the bouncer on his helmet. Though Hardik bounced back by hitting two consecutive fours off the pacer in the same over, Umran Malik went on to take the wicket of Australian Mathew Wade on the last ball of the over.
After the match when Hardik Pandya was asked about the incident, he said that it woke him up.
“The ball woke me up, but I will not allow a young player to dominate me. After that, I hit him for two successive fours to prove that even I can dictate terms to the bowlers. Overall, we were 10-15 runs short and proved to be the difference,” Pandya said.
Umran continues to bowl extremely fast during the ongoing IPL 2022 and has already clocked the fastest ever ball bowled during the tournament history. He is also bagging the fastest ball of the award in every match he has been playing. On Monday, he bagged another award for the fastest ball of the match.