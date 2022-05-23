Umran Malik's family, friends celebrate his selection in Team India

Jammu: Hundreds of people today came out in Gujjar Nagar and its adjoining areas to celebrate the selection of pace bowler Umran Malik for the upcoming T20 in Team India.
As the news of his selection in the Indian Team for the upcoming five T20 international matches in the home series against South Africa spread, the house of Umran Malik flooded with relatives, neighbours and friends.
Within no time by evening, the locality was full of people as hundreds hit the roads and streets whereas Mohalla Welfare Committee Gujjar Nagar members were leading the people who were beating the drums and dancing to celebrate his selection in Team India T20 upcoming matches against South Africa which is starting from June 20th.
Abdul Rashid, father of Umran Malik, told media persons that he has made everyone proud with his hard work.
“Entire J&K and India is proud of him. We congratulate everyone. It was his hard work and blessings of Allah that he got selected in the cricket team,” he said to the media during the celebration this evening in the Jammu’s Old City.
He thanked all the countrymen for their support to his son, Umran Malik.
He said that Malik has made the name of J&K and the country famous in the world. To a question, he said that from his childhood, he loved to play cricket and his dream has been fulfilled today.
He said that Umran Malik spoke to him last night. Meanwhile, Ayoub Malik, uncle of the pace bowler, said that he may come to Jammu in the coming days.