‘Umran should be in India Test side immediately’

Mumbai: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to immediately blood Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik into the Test side, as there is "no point waiting around".

Umran bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 157 kmph during his team's match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, here on May 5.

The 22-year-old achieved the feat on the fourth ball of the 20th over, which was hammered for four by Rovman Powell. Malik eventually finished his bowling spell with figures of 4-0-52-0.