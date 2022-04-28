‘Umran will take world by storm if selected for India’

Not only the cricket World but everyone that follows cricket has been blown away by Malik’s talent who is now been titled Jammu Express.

The latest to join in the praise of Malik is former Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram who has shown his appreciation for the pacer on his Twitter handle.

The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way. The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold. After today’s performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL,” Chidambaram tweeted.

“The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team,” he added in another Tweet.

Peoples Conference leader in J&K, Sajad Lone has also been taken away by the speed of Malik.