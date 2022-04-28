‘Umran will take world by storm if selected for India’

Srinagar: The J&K pacer Umran Malik has taken ongoing IPL-2022 by storm and everyone is pitching for his fast-tracking into team India.
The fastest bowler of the ongoing IPL, Umran on Wednesday gave out one of the best ever displays of fast bowling in IPL history.
Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Gujarat Titans, Umran Malik took a five-wicket haul. However, despite finishing with figures of 5/25 in a spell of serious pace-bowling, Gujarat Titans successfully chased down 196.
Not only the cricket World but everyone that follows cricket has been blown away by Malik’s talent who is now been titled Jammu Express.
The latest to join in the praise of Malik is former Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram who has shown his appreciation for the pacer on his Twitter handle.
The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way. The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold. After today’s performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL,” Chidambaram tweeted.
“The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team,” he added in another Tweet.
Peoples Conference leader in J&K, Sajad Lone has also been taken away by the speed of Malik.
“Wow. My boys tell me there is a speedster on the prowl. One and only.Umran Malik.
So much hope to c him donning the national colours. Can’t wait to cheer and c batsmen fretting the stinging speed. All the best,” Sajad Lone tweeted.
The emergence of Malik at the grand stage of the T20 arena has also highlighted that J&K has got pace talent.
“Send some scouts to Jammu. There must be more where he came from,” Noted cricket commentator HarshaBhogle tweeted.
Former Australia opener Chris Lyn and New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori have backed Umran to make India’s debut.
“From the outside looking in, definitely,” Lynn said on T20 Time Out after Malik’s maiden five-for dismantled Gujarat Titans’ batting, before Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan created their own magic to stun Sunrisers at the Wankhede stadium,” Lynn told ESPNCricinfo.
“I will factor the wickets are bouncy here in Australia and you need I suppose that youth and just that guys haven’t played against it. You keep going back to whom you drop because it is such a formidable [bowling] line-up but would love to see this guy in the World Cup. He’s going to take the world by storm if he does get a chance at the international level. It is lucky that I am not a selector for India,” he added.
Daniel Vettori pointed out that the pace generated by Umran is rare and makes every ball an event.
Meanwhile, the reports have indicated that Dinesh Karthik and Umran Malik are in the reckoning for the selection for South Africa T20 Series.