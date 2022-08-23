Underwater Sports championship concludes at Nigeen

Malik Waseem, Deputy Director of Tourism (Recreation) was the chief guest on the occasion.

Mahir Tahir finished first in 100m Bi Fin (Senior) while Syed Shaan Ali Andrabi and Mohsin Fayaz finished second and third.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Waseem, congratulated all the participants in general and medal winners in particular.

The event was organised by the Underwater Sports Association of J&K.