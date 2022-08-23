Underwater Sports championship concludes at Nigeen

Srinagar: The three-day Underwater Sports Championship concluded on Tuesday at Water Sports Center Nigeen.
During the three-day event competitions of around 10 events including 50M Bi Fin, 100M Bi Fin, Free Style Swimming, and Fun Race was held. The competition saw the participation of around 308 swimmers.
Malik Waseem, Deputy Director of Tourism (Recreation) was the chief guest on the occasion.
Mahir Tahir finished first in 100m Bi Fin (Senior) while Syed Shaan Ali Andrabi and Mohsin Fayaz finished second and third.
Speaking on the occasion, Malik Waseem, congratulated all the participants in general and medal winners in particular.
The event was organised by the Underwater Sports Association of J&K.