UT PENCAK SILAT CUP-2022 | Grand Warriors Academy win 6 medals

Srinagar: The players of Grand Warriors Academy of Martial Arts bagged six medals in various categories in the J&K UT Pencak Silat Cup 2022 championship that was held at Indoor Hall Polo Ground, here.

In the event, the 6-member team of Grand Warriors from Srinagar led by the team bagged six medals in different weight categories.

Shahid Hilal bagged the gold medal, Muntaha and Rizwan took the Silver medal, while Peer Naveed, Khushboo and Mohadis won the bronze medal.