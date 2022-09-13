UT PENCAK SILAT CUP-2022 | Grand Warriors Academy win 6 medals

Srinagar: The players of Grand Warriors Academy of Martial Arts bagged six medals in various categories in the J&K UT Pencak Silat Cup 2022 championship that was held at Indoor Hall Polo Ground, here.
In the event, the 6-member team of Grand Warriors from Srinagar led by the team bagged six medals in different weight categories.
Shahid Hilal bagged the gold medal, Muntaha and Rizwan took the Silver medal, while Peer Naveed, Khushboo and Mohadis won the bronze medal.
Grand Warriors coach Adil Hussain said, “I frequently heard about a few upsetting events involving young girls and even elderly women, which is the main motivation behind this martial arts school. Whether it was eve teasing or stalking, these occurrences inspired me to start a martial arts school where women could learn how to protect themselves from bullies."