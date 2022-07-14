VC Jammu University felicitates Umran Malik, Abdul Samad

Srinagar: Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, the top two cricketers in J&K, were honoured on Thursday at the University of Jammu by Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai.
The Vice-Chancellor recognised the cricketers for their contributions to UT J&K and the nation as a whole.
Prof. Umesh Rai praised Umran Malik’s recent IPL performances and his T20I debut for the Indian Cricket team against Ireland and England in his speech at the event.
Vice Chancellor JU, hoped that the fastest bowling sensation would improve his bowling speed and play for India for many many years to come.
Prof Umesh Rai also spoke about the progressive sports initiatives of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha’s administration for fostering the culture of sports in the UT.
Vice-chancellor also appreciated cricketer Abdul Samad for his power-packed batting abilities in the IPL matches and exhibited hope that he too would soon be donning the Indian cricket team cap.
“We are proud of both of you and the University of Jammu wishes you good luck in your future endeavours,” said Prof Rai.
Both the cricketers while expressing gratitude to the University of Jammu for bestowing honour on them also agreed to Prof Umesh Rai’s request to interact with the students of the University at the commencement of the new session.
Earlier players were welcomed by Ranjeet Kalra, teaching faculty, HRDC and member of the J&K Sports Council.
Kalra while highlighting the cricket achievements of Umran Malik and Abdul Samad also spoke about the good role being played by the JKCA in the promotion of cricket in J&K.