VC Jammu University felicitates Umran Malik, Abdul Samad

Srinagar: Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, the top two cricketers in J&K, were honoured on Thursday at the University of Jammu by Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai.

The Vice-Chancellor recognised the cricketers for their contributions to UT J&K and the nation as a whole.

Prof. Umesh Rai praised Umran Malik’s recent IPL performances and his T20I debut for the Indian Cricket team against Ireland and England in his speech at the event.

Vice Chancellor JU, hoped that the fastest bowling sensation would improve his bowling speed and play for India for many many years to come.

Prof Umesh Rai also spoke about the progressive sports initiatives of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha’s administration for fostering the culture of sports in the UT.