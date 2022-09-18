Virat might have to bat at top in some games: Rohit

Mohali: Virat Kohli batting at the top alongside him is a "definite option" but India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday made it clear that K L Rahul will remain his opening partner at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Speaking to media ahead of the three-match T20 International series against Australia starting here on Tuesday, Rohit said the team management has absolute clarity on the role of each player in the squad.

The Australia series will be followed by three games against touring South Africa before India leave for the T20 World Cup Down Under.