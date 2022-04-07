Volleyball tournament begins in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: A series of Volleyball matches were today organised at different places in District Kishtwar soon after Principal Secretary Alok Kumar e-launched YSS Cup 22 & declared it open.
DYSSO Kishtwar also inaugurated the volleyball tournament at Chowghan Kishtwar.
Speaking on the occasion, the DYSSO Kishtwar, Kharati Lal Sharma said that Government has taken such initiatives to channelize the talent and energy of the youth in a positive direction.
DYSSO Kishtwar interacted with all the players in presence of sports employees and officials.