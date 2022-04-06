We are making efforts to make Golf an inclusive game in J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated Golf Training Academy for students of government schools at Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the UT administration is making efforts to make this game inclusive and accessible to common masses.

The Lt Governor said the administration has already established a Golf Academy at Kashmir Golf Course, Srinagar, to popularise golf among youth and students.

And, now within a year, the first batch of 100 children is starting their basic training at Jammu Tawi Golf Course and after 15 days, Phase-2 of this training will commence. More students from government established schools in different districts would be provided golf training, he added.