Wheelchair Cricket Association delegation calls on Altaf Bukhari

The delegation appraised Bukhari about the lack of infrastructure and basic facilities that are hampering their sports activities.

They also raised their grievance over the lack of support from the administration towards the upliftment of specially-abled people.

Bukhari after listening to the greviances raised by the Wheelchair Cricket Association gave on-spot directions for solving their issues and assured them of all the possible help.

He further stated that the specially-abled sportspersons have kindled hopes by their remarkable performance in J&K and deserve positive progress with the spirit of strong service and dedication.