‘Winter Carnival’ concludes with felicitation ceremony at Kulgam

Kulgam: The ‘Winter Carnival’ Kulgam, organised by the District Administration Kulgam in collaboration with Tourism Department, Aharbal Development Authority and Forest Division Kulgam concluded today with a colorful felicitation ceremony held at Aharbal, here.
The ‘Winter Carnival’ was attended by a galaxy of participants from different walks of life besides sports enthusiasts and trekkers.
To encourage and felicitate the trekkers, skiers and participants of other games who enthusiastically participated in this event, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat and Director Tourism, Dr G N Itoo felicitated them with certificates, medals and mementoes.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism complimented the District Administration for organising the Winter Carnival successfully. He added that the Tourism department is focused on making Aharbal an all season tourist destination.
The DC on the occasion thanked all the participants, stakeholders, departments and others in making this event a mega success. He said that showcasing the beauty of Kulgam for its recreational and adventure potential through this Winter Carnival is an open invitation to all tourists and people to visit these unexplored scenic places.
He added that the boost in the tourism sector in the district will also generate tourism employment for people.
Pertinently, throughout these days Aharbal remained abuzz with Snow sports activities which include Snow Cricket, Snow Rugby, Run for peace, Snow Volleyball, Tug of war and other games.
Skiers were also seen skiing in Aharbal, Pachanpatri and other places for the first time during this Winter Carnival and Trekking expeditions were also part of the event.