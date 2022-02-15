Winter Carnival Kulgam | Snow games, trekking expeditions continue on day 2

Kulgam: Activities continued on day 2nd of winter carnival at Aharbal and Trekking expeditions were also carried out by Trekking groups on various trekking routes.
The whole day witnessed various sports activities which added charm to the programme.
The main sports events organised for boys and girls were Snow Cricket for girls, Snow Volleyball, Snow Rugby and Snow Cricket matches for boys.
Apart from this a Snow Cricket match was played between the department of Tourism and Youth Services and Sports department Kulgam.
This Winter Carnival is being organised by District Administration Kulgam in collaboration with Tourism, Aharbal Development Authority and Divisional Forest Division to showcase the beauty of Kulgam for all its recreational and adventure potential.