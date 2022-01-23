Winter Olympics-bound Arif Khan calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: J&K’s alpine skier, Arif Mohammed Khan who has qualified for Winter Olympics in Beijing called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, here today.

Skier Arif Khan who hails from a small village of Goiwara in Hajibal, Tangmarg in Kashmir valley has achieved the unique distinction of being India’s sole representative at the Beijing Winter Olympics. He is also the first athlete from the country to win direct quota spots in two different Winter Olympics events.