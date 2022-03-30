Winter sports activities closed at Gulmarg due to fast melting snow

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have ordered the closure of all winter sports activities in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg due to “insufficient snow depth” caused by the melting of snow due to higher than normal temperature.

“Keeping in view the insufficient snow depth and changing weather conditions, the winter sports activities viz skiing, snowboarding etc inside the marked boundary and backcountry area of the slopes of Mount Apharwat are hereby officially closed with effect from 31.03.2022,” an order issued by Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg, Javid-ur-Rehman said.