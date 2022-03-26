Women’s College organises road race

In the girl’s category, Benazir Fatima finished first while Sayima and Azhar Fatima finished second and third places respectively.

In the boys category, Anas Mushtaq emerged as the winner while Fardeen and Hyder secured second and third places respectively.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at Nishat Garden in which Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Nasreen Aman distributed trophies, sports shirts and medals among the winners.