Women’s College organises road race

Srinagar: Government College for Women MA Road on Saturday conducted from Nehru Park to Nishat Garden here.
The 6.5 kilometre run was flagged off by College Principal Prof (Dr.) Nasreen Aman from Nehru Park and in it a large number of boys and girl students of the college participated.
In the girl’s category, Benazir Fatima finished first while Sayima and Azhar Fatima finished second and third places respectively.
In the boys category, Anas Mushtaq emerged as the winner while Fardeen and Hyder secured second and third places respectively.
The prize distribution ceremony was held at Nishat Garden in which Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Nasreen Aman distributed trophies, sports shirts and medals among the winners.
Speaking on the occasion, she hailed the efforts of participating students and also appreciated the role of the Department of Physical Education in organizing the event.