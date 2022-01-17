Won’t judge Virat Kohli’s decision, it's a personal one: Bumrah

Paarl: Virat Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy needs to be respected, said India's stand-in ODI vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, who believes that the former skipper would continue to be a "leader in the group".

Kohli announced his decision to step down via social media, a day after India lost a three-match Test series 1-2 to the weakest South African side in recent times.

When asked how Kohli informed the team, the normally reticent Bumrah said that the star batter called a meeting to announce his decision to quit.