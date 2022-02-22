Won't reveal identity of journalist who threatened me: Saha

"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behavior and didn't want anyone to go through this kind kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in the public eye, but not his/her name," Saha wrote.

"My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back.