World class sports infrastructure to come up in Jammu

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, in a review meeting held on Monday, took stock of the preparations made by the concerned departments for construction of different sports infrastructure projects in Jammu division.

The meeting was called to discuss the work and plan for raising world class sports infrastructure in Jammu which includes the state-of-the-art ArunJaitley Stadium, Hiranagar, Water Sports Centre, Basholi and Synthetic Football Ground, Parade.

In this meeting, the consultants for all these projects including the engineers of the sports department participated to give an overview of all the plans and procedures they are going to adopt to complete these projects.