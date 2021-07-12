World class sports infrastructure to come up in Jammu

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, in a review meeting held on Monday, took stock of the preparations made by the concerned departments for construction of different sports infrastructure projects in Jammu division.
The meeting was called to discuss the work and plan for raising world class sports infrastructure in Jammu which includes the state-of-the-art ArunJaitley Stadium, Hiranagar, Water Sports Centre, Basholi and Synthetic Football Ground, Parade.
In this meeting, the consultants for all these projects including the engineers of the sports department participated to give an overview of all the plans and procedures they are going to adopt to complete these projects.
The Advisor urged upon them to create world class infrastructure at all the places that is in consonance with the set international standards. He impressed upon them to develop all these projects on the lines so that national and even international sports activities are held there.
Advisor Khan also inspected the drawings and IT models of these projects prepared by the consultants and pointed out certain changes and modifications in view of future requirements or facilitation of players and spectators. He asked them to take care of surrounding aesthetics and proper beautification of all these projects simultaneously creating infrastructure without compromising with the quality of work.
He asked the department to stick to the deadlines and dedicate the projects to the public on the scheduled time; and to put a penalty clause in the tenders so that no wilful delay is committed by the executing agency.
The Advisor was informed that the ArunJaitley Stadium at Hiranagar is a prestigious project worth around Rs 60 crore and includes many other facilities. These include cricket ground, synthetic athletic track, synthetic hockey field, synthetic football turf, swimming pool, and boxing ring with many other allied facilities for players and spectators.
It was also given out that a synthetic football ground at Parade, Jammu, would be a FIFA standard ground in the heart of the city. He was informed that the facility would have all the amenities for the players of the game. The facility would be raised at a cumulative cost of Rs 5 crore and would be eligible to host any national event, the meeting was informed.
For the Water Sports Centre, Basholi, being developed on the RanjitSagar Dam, it was said that the facility is being created at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The centre would have high class infrastructure to host all the water sports events of national importance. It would have the facility of a boat shed, gymnasium, change room, food court, medical care unit and allied facilities, as was given out in the meeting.
The meeting was apprised that these projects are going to be of the highest standard and would help in chiselling the local talent besides honing skills of sportspersons for making them ready to compete at the national and international level.