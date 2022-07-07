WORLD PENCAKSILAT CHAMPIONSHIP | National Coaching camp begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: PencakSilat Association of J&K under the supervision of the Indian PencakSilat Federation is conducting a PencakSilat Martial Art National coaching camp for the World Championship at Indoor Hall, Polo Ground here.
The camp is held to prepare the Indian team for the World PencakSilat championship started on July 2 and involves around 40 members hailing from different parts of the Country.
The Coaching camp will run-up to July 22 and the Indian contingent would be flagged off for the World PencakSilat championship from Srinagar on July 23.
The 19th World PencakSilat championship is scheduled to be held in Malika, Malaysia from July 26 to 31 and it will be the first time that the Indian PencakSilat team would be flagged off from Srinagar.
In the coaching camp athletes from 14 different states of the Country and the Para-Military team (SSB) participating have been selected for the camp on the basis of their performance in various events.
The World championship is cleared by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports while as J&K Sports Council have also sponsored the J&K-based athletes for the championship.
Muhammad Iqbal, Irfan Aziz Botta, Vinod Kumar and Rajesh Kumar have been assigned as coaches for the Indian team.
“It is a big thing to have a national coaching camp for the World Championship being held in Srinagar. The team in itself would be flagged off for the Malaysia event from Srinagar and it will help a great deal in the upliftment of this sport in J&K,” said Irfan who is the coach of the India team.
“PencakSilat Federation wanted to hold a coaching camp for the athletes in Srinagar. The weather has been a big factor in that as the rest of the Country has mercury on the higher side currently. Compared to other states of the Country Kashmir is not hot as the weather is concerned. It helps our athletes to prepare better and high altitude is also helping them develop endurance and stamina,” he said.
The J&K PencakSilat Association official said that J&K Sports Council has been supportive of the camp and is set to support the association in hosting Asian Championship in Srinagar.
“J&K Sports Council has supported the camp and they are also supportive of the upcoming Asian PencakSilat Championship that is scheduled to be held in Srinagar this September. The event is likely to witness participation from more than 15 Countries,” an official said.