WORLD PENCAKSILAT CHAMPIONSHIP | National Coaching camp begins in Srinagar

Muhammad Iqbal, Irfan Aziz Botta, Vinod Kumar and Rajesh Kumar have been assigned as coaches for the Indian team.

“It is a big thing to have a national coaching camp for the World Championship being held in Srinagar. The team in itself would be flagged off for the Malaysia event from Srinagar and it will help a great deal in the upliftment of this sport in J&K,” said Irfan who is the coach of the India team.

“PencakSilat Federation wanted to hold a coaching camp for the athletes in Srinagar. The weather has been a big factor in that as the rest of the Country has mercury on the higher side currently. Compared to other states of the Country Kashmir is not hot as the weather is concerned. It helps our athletes to prepare better and high altitude is also helping them develop endurance and stamina,” he said.

The J&K PencakSilat Association official said that J&K Sports Council has been supportive of the camp and is set to support the association in hosting Asian Championship in Srinagar.