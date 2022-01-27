Wushu team felicitated

Srinagar: J&K Sports Council on Thursday felicitated the Wushu athletes who performed during the Republic Day function at MA Stadium Jammu.
Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul presented souvenirs to all the Wushu athletes for their brilliant performance.
President Wushu Association Vijay Saraf thanked the NuzhatGul along with the Divisional Sports officer for acknowledging Wushu sports and providing a National stature platform for the wushu athletes to exhibit their best performance on the eve of Republic day.