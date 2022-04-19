Yoga event for ‘Drug-Free Srinagar’ held

Srinagar: Department of Youth and Sports, Srinagar conducted a Yoga event for boys under the banner of the Drug-Free Srinagar initiative at Polo Ground park here on Tuesday.

The event was conducted under “Mission Wappsi” for ‘Drugs Free Srinagar”. The “Mission Wappsi” is an initiative of District Administration Srinagar which has been launched to raise awareness against the ill effects of Drug Abuse and against the nuisance of Drugs.