Yoga event for ‘Drug-Free Srinagar’ held

Srinagar: Department of Youth and Sports, Srinagar conducted a Yoga event for boys under the banner of the Drug-Free Srinagar initiative at Polo Ground park here on Tuesday.
The event was conducted under “Mission Wappsi” for ‘Drugs Free Srinagar”. The “Mission Wappsi” is an initiative of District Administration Srinagar which has been launched to raise awareness against the ill effects of Drug Abuse and against the nuisance of Drugs.
Around 250 participants representing eight physical education zones of Srinagar attended the programme giving a loud and clear message that they are against the menace of drugs and will always contribute to the ‘Drug-Free Srinagar’ campaign and the “Mission Wappsi” initiative.
The main highlight of the programme was that the parents escorting their wards also joined them and performed Yoga which was a source of inspiration for all and potentially a lifelong motivation for the participating students.
Later, during the day, Inter School District Level competitions in the age groups of Under 14, 17 and 19 years were conducted by the experts of the department and meritorious students were accordingly felicitated.