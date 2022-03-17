YSS Cup 2022 concludes at Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Inter-Block, District Level competitions of YSS Cup 2022 in the discipline of Cricket which commenced from March 14 culminated successfully at Shallbugh Ground on Thursday.
In the first semifinal, Panchayat Barsoo ( Block Wakura) beat Panchayat Safapora-D ( Block Safapora) by 18 runs and in the second semi-final Panchayat Akhal-A (Block Kangan) beat Panchayat Gutilibagh (Block Ganderbal) by 4 runs.
The final match was played between Akhal-A and Barsoo in which Akhal-A emerged as the winner and Barsoo remained as Runner Up.
On the occasion of the final District Youth Services Sports officer Ganderbal Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal highlighted that sports can help you reach your fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight.