YSS Cup 2022 concludes at Ganderbal

In the first semifinal, Panchayat Barsoo ( Block Wakura) beat Panchayat Safapora-D ( Block Safapora) by 18 runs and in the second semi-final Panchayat Akhal-A (Block Kangan) beat Panchayat Gutilibagh (Block Ganderbal) by 4 runs.

The final match was played between Akhal-A and Barsoo in which Akhal-A emerged as the winner and Barsoo remained as Runner Up.