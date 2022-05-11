YSS CUP | 7 matches played on Day 2

Srinagar: On the second day of the YSS Cricket Cup, seven matches were played at four venues in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The matches were played at Amar Singh College Ground, Eidgah Play Field, SP College Ground and Kashmir University Ground.

The first of the day was played at Kashmir University ground in which District Srinagar emerged as the winner. Batting first, District Kishtwar made 163 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets.

Rubnawaz scored 65 runs while Shahbaz Ahmad scored 34 runs. In reply, Srinagar achieved its target in just 16.2 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. From Srinagar, Showkat and Aqib scored 54 and 22 runs respectively.