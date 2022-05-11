YSS CUP | 7 matches played on Day 2

Srinagar: On the second day of the YSS Cricket Cup, seven matches were played at four venues in Srinagar on Wednesday.
The matches were played at Amar Singh College Ground, Eidgah Play Field, SP College Ground and Kashmir University Ground.
The first of the day was played at Kashmir University ground in which District Srinagar emerged as the winner. Batting first, District Kishtwar made 163 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets.
Rubnawaz scored 65 runs while Shahbaz Ahmad scored 34 runs. In reply, Srinagar achieved its target in just 16.2 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. From Srinagar, Showkat and Aqib scored 54 and 22 runs respectively.
At SP College Ground, Baramulla while batting first scored a huge total of 196 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted overs. Nazir smashed scored 46 while Mushtaq scored 36 runs.
In reply, Rajouri got bundled out for 98. Muzaffar and Saleem from Baramulla took three wickets each for Baramulla.
At Eidgah playfield, Bandipora emerged the winner in the first match against Poonch by eight wickets.
In another match, Anantnag beat Shopian by six wickets.
After winning the toss, Shopian elected to bat first. They were able to score only 96 runs. Basit from Shopian made a half-century while Anantnag’s Zahid took five wickets. Anantnag easily chased the target for the loss of four wickets.
In another match at Amar Singh College Ground, Ganderbal outshined Sambha with a margin of 70 runs.
Samba got all out for 100 runs while chasing 170 runs target. In one more match played at the same venue, Kupwara scored 162 for the loss of nine wickets while chasing a target of 174 against the Reasi team.
Reasi won the match by 11 runs. The third match scheduled at the venue was won by Kulgam. Kulgam after winning the toss elected to bat first. Kulgam scored 130 for the loss of nine wickets in 16 overs. Ashiq Hussain scored 38 runs.
In reply, Pulwama could only score 74 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs.