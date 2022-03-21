Sports
Zoonimar cricket club beat Swat-XI
Srinagar: In the ongoing Charar -I-Sharif premier league, Zoonimar Cricket Club defeated Swat XI Umarabad by five wickets.
Earlier batting first, Swat-XI scored 129 runs in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, Zoonimar achieved the target in the 19th over for the loss of five wickets.
Junaid Bhat with 45 was the highest scorer for them while Rameez Raja scored 34 runs and Imran Bhat 24.
Later Junaid Bhat was declared man of the match for his unbeaten 45 run knock.