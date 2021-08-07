Sports Week to commemorate Independence Day: J&K Sports Council

Srinagar, Aug 7: J&K Sports Council today organised a series of events to commemorate the Independence Day celebrations.

Early in the morning, a short run was flagged-off by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P. K Pole from Lalit Grand Palace which culminated at TRC Football Turf.

Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gull advised children to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from the menace of drug abuse. Coaches and many officials from the Sports Council also took an active part in the short run.

A cricket tournament for the registered trainees of Sports Council cricket academy was inaugurated at TRC Cricket Academy Ground by Raies Ahmad Bhat, Assistant Commissioner Revenue and Owais Mushtaq Sub Divisional Magistrate East.

J&K Sports Council and Pencak Silat Association of J&K jointly conducted the 6th edition of District Srinagar Pencak Silat Championship 2021-22.