Srinagar amongst 150 districts selected for ‘Eat Right’ movement

Srinagar, Aug 4: To improve public health and combat negative nutritional trends to fight food-borne diseases, Srinagar district has been selected by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for ‘Eat Right’ campaign.

The FSSAI has selected just 150 districts across the country for this movement.

The ‘Eat Right Srinagar’ movement initiated by FSSAI under the aegis of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is aimed at creating awareness amongst the people about safe, healthy and sustainable dietary habits.

“To achieve this end and to convert the programme into a people’s movement, FSSAI announced the Eat Right Challenge, an annual competition for nominated districts and cities. Further, it is meant to motivate states to improve performance and encourage every single person to join it,” said an official of the J&K Food Safety department.

In Srinagar, the authorities are taking various measures to achieve the targets of 'Eat Right Srinagar’ campaign.

The activities that are to be covered under the campaign include registration and licensing drives, lifting of samples for testing, inspections, training for Food Business Operators, and special camps for consumer awareness in Srinagar.

Under the campaign, the other programmes include to give hygiene rating, hub certification to FBO on the basis of set standards they maintain.

Awareness events will be also organized about food safety in schools, universities and other educational institutions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed HaniefBalkhi said that Eat Right Srinagar is a flagship program of FSSAI.

He informed that district Srinagar has been nominated for implementation of Eat Right challenge and funds have also been released for carrying different activities under this challenge.

“The activities include both regulatory as well as awareness to FBO with the sole motive to ensure safe and wholesome food to consumers,” Balkhi said while replying to a query.

He added campaign is aimed at to make every effort to achieve the maximum targets set out by FSSAI about food quality.

He added that authorities in consultation with experts have embarked on a large-scale effort to transform the Srinagar’s food system in order to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all through the ‘Eat Right Srinagar’ campaign.

At national level, FSSAI has initiated Eat Right India movement that adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative and empowerment approaches to ensure that food is good both for the people and the planet.

“It builds on the collective action of all stakeholders including the government, food businesses, civil society organizations, experts and professionals, development agencies and citizens at large,” Balkhi said.

Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Hilal Ahmad Mir said that various measures are being taken to ensure complete compliance of rules as set by FSSAI.

“The district administration Srinagar, during a meeting, pointed out that if unadulterated and safe food is made available, the graph of food borne diseases will come down resulting in lowering influx of patients visiting our hospitals,” Mir said.

He added that Eat Right Srinagar movement is aligned to the National Health Policy 2017 with its focus on preventive and promotive healthcare and flagship programmes like Ayushman Bharat, POSHAN Abhiyaan, AnemiaMukt Bharat and Swacch Bharat Mission.