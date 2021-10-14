1 killed, 2 injured as tipper hits car at Lasjan

Srinagar: One person was killed and two others of a family were injured in a road accident at Lasjan area here today.

Local news agency GNS said that a tipper collided with an i20 car bearing registration number DL4RJ6921 near LasjanByepass resulting in on spot death of a person and injuries to two others belonging to same family. The deceased was identified as Gulzar Ahmad Zargar and the injured duo as Dilshada Begum and RameezGulzar of Bijbehara, Anantnag.

The injured mother-son duo was taken to SMHS Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that the tipper driver Aijaz Ahmad son of Abdul RehmanMalla involved in the act has been arrested.